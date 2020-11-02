TOLEDO, Ohio — A second dead infant was discovered inside a vehicle registered to Jacob Cisneros, a man already charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his infant son.

A coroner's report on Tuesday said the baby's body was mummified and was full term. Identification and further investigation are still pending, according to Lucas County Deputy Coroner Cynthia S. Beisser. The girl, described as Jane Doe, was a white female, according to Toledo Police Lt. Daniel Gerken.

On Feb. 7, Jacob Cisneros' vehicle was towed to the Toledo police impound lot as part of the ongoing death investigation from 2017, when the remains of his son - Baby Doe - were found inside a different vehicle.

On Monday, a search warrant on the car was executed, and the second deceased baby was located.

Police say a second death investigation is now open. Anyone with any information on either dead child is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

On Feb. 3, Toledo police arrested the parents of the male Baby Doe. The remains of the 2-month-old baby were discovered in a blue 1988 Ford Mustang in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive off Bancroft in 2017. Husband and wife Jacob, 33, and Jenna Cisneros, 34, were charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are each being held on a $500,000 bond.

Lieutenant Gerken said investigators were able to connect the suspects to the case using a private company called "AdvanceDNA." Police collected DNA evidence from the Cisneros and determined they are the parents of Baby Doe.

Authorities said Jacob and Jenna Cisneros have three other children. They are with other family members and Lucas County Children Services is involved.

The idea of getting a private DNA company involved came after our 11 Investigates report "What will happen to Baby Doe" aired last August.

“You can take credit for the latest development. If you had not called me, I wouldn’t have looked into it – it wasn’t on my radar. (It) definitely had a hand in the progress of this case," Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates told WTOL Anchor Kristi Leigh.

Bates said that from now on, her office will use this approach every chance they get and the plan is to use it in other cold cases that have been languishing, such as Baby Doe's.