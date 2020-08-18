Second arrest made in 2007 murder of Blasé Wright in Universal City

Joseph Selders has been arrested on a capital murder charge. His ex-girlfriend said that she was the driver, but didn't know Selders killed the victim until later.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested, suspected of pulling the trigger in the 2007 murder of Blasé Wright.

Joseph Selders, 34, has been charged with capital murder after his ex-girlfriend, Lara Selders, was identified by a witness as the getaway driver in July of this year. According to affidavits, she confessed to investigators that she drove the car, but said she did not know that Joseph Selders had killed Wright until later.

Wright was shot and killed in his apartment on February 2, 2007, in an apparent robbery. After multiple interviews with witnesses, including Joseph Selders himself, investigators felt they had enough evidence for a capital murder charge.

Selders admitted that he had possessed the murder weapon, and didn't deny being at the murder scene.

According to the affidavit, Selders told investigators that if a "lick" was being "hit" he wouldn't be the person waiting in the car, he would be the one in the apartment. It states that Selders was convicted and incarcerated for a similar crime.

Lara Selders reportedly told investigators that she didn't know that Joseph Selders had killed Wright until after she saw the news, which included a sketch artist's rendering of her face. She was a person of interest in the case initially, but was never interviewed.

She reportedly told investigators that she asked Selders what he had done with the weapon, and he said that it had been taken care of. She reportedly stated that she intended to destroy it if he hadn't already.