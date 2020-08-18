Off-duty Seattle police officer arrested, accused of assault

An off-duty Seattle police officer was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence assault Sunday night.

An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested in connection with an alleged assault.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office notified SPD of the Sunday night arrest. According to an SPD Blotter post, the unnamed employee was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

Seattle police said the officer has been with the department since January 2019 and is assigned to Patrol Operations Bureau. Police said she has been administratively reassigned pending an investigation.

The SPD said it has initiated the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) complaint process.