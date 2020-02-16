HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen Sunday in southwest Houston.

The child's name is Richard Banahen. He is wearing a yellow polo shirt on top of a black and gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and green Sketchers. He weighs about 40 pounds and is tall for his age.

The car was stolen from a check cashing store in the 11400 block of Southwest Freeway – which is a shopping center that sits on the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and W Bellfort Ave.

According to Richard's mother, Rita, he was sleep in the back of the car when it was stolen.

"Just please, just drop my kid off," Rita said. "If you want the car just keep it but just drop him off so I can pick him up."

The stolen car is a 2009 dark gray Toyota Corrolla with paper tag #57887Y6. The car has tape around the side views mirrors and a dent on the driver's side door.

Houston police said if you find the child take him to a nearby fire station or call 713-308-3600 immediately.

