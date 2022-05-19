Police still searching for man accused of robbing food mart, punching another person

The suspect took off with various items from the food mart, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — The search is continuing for a man accused of robbing a convenient store southwest side of downtown.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Amigo Food Mart.

The San Antonio Police Department said the man walked into the store and began throwing things around.

After an argument with another person, the suspect punched that person multiple times, then said he would "rob the store," police said.

The suspect took off with various items from the food mart.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact SAPD Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.