SAN ANTONIO — A search continues for a fugitive who breached the fence at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis on Wednesday. The man is considered armed and dangerous. The base was locked down for most of the day Tuesday while authorities searched for the suspect, but the order has been lifted.

Air Force Security Forces is still maintaining a presence in the suspect's last known location. They urge anyone in the area to report suspicious persons to Air Force Security Forces or SAPD.

Officials have also warned the public to stay on hard roads and not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, an SAPD officer was assisting a homeowner in the 19000 block of Shady Lane Drive. As he was approaching the tenant's property, the officer spotted a Ford F-250 with a man sticking out of the vehicle.

The officer approached the vehicle, and the suspect reportedly shifted to the passenger side. The officer asked the man who he was.

At that point, police said the man hesitated, then jumped out of the car and ran.

The officer went to chase the man but was brought to a halt when the man jumped an embankment.

The officer lost sight of the suspect but was able to confirm that the F-250 was a stolen vehicle.

It isn't confirmed if this wanted suspect is Robert Lynch, the man who has been on the run for more than a week out of Bandera County. But, according to sheriff officials, there, it is suspected that it could be him.

PREVIOUSLY: Man wanted in Bandera County for series of burglaries

Last Monday, after Lynch was arrested, he was able to break free and has been on the run ever since. The registered sex offender is accused of burglarizing several ranches in Bandera County.

Dr. Saleh Jaafar said he believes Lynch vandalized or stole up to $300,000 worth of valuables from his ranch.

A break in this case came four days ago, when San Antonio police say they found a SUV in the city that Lynch reportedly stole.

At a Tuesday briefing, when asked if the suspect who breached the fence at Camp Bullis was Robert Lynch SAPD said they couldn't confirm, because they don't have the suspect in custody. But, Dr. Jaafar said he believes it could be him, given the description of the suspect. He also can't believe Lynch is still on the run.

"I'm glad that he hasn't killed anybody," he said. "I think we should put more resources in capturing this guy. He doesn't look like he is going to stop, and I bet you somebody is eventually going to get hurt, and we don't want that to happen."

At this hour, the only thing released about this wanted suspect from Tuesday is a description. Police said the suspect was a white male with a scruffy beard and reddish hair, standing around six feet tall.

The Tarpley Fire Department posted late Tuesday evening that there have been two more reported break-ins in the area. One is at a home they said Lynch robbed last week. A vehicle was also stolen.

