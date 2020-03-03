HOUSTON — A high-speed chase resulted in a major crash in southeast Houston early Tuesday morning, injuring five people.

Among the injured were two innocent victims along with a 9-year-old boy, Houston police said.

Police said it was just after 1 a.m. when officers saw a vehicle that was reported as stolen. Officers tried to stop the suspects, but the driver allegedly kept going.

The pursuit only lasted a few minutes and ended when the suspects crashed into an innocent driver pulling out of a parking lot on Scott at Tristan. The front of one vehicle was crushed. The other was hit so hard it flipped upside down.

Scott pursuit and crash

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

Three people in the stolen car and two people in the other vehicle all suffered serious injuries.

Police said a 16-year-old passenger in the stolen car was critically hurt and required CPR at the scene. A 9-year-old in the stolen vehicle was also hurt. One person in the innocent victim’s vehicle was also listed in critical condition.

All five people involved were taken to the hospital.

KHOU 11's Janel Forte spoke with the man whose car was stolen. He said the suspects asked him for a ride, and he was trying to help them get out of a "not so great area" when he agreed to give them a lift.

He said he jumped out at a corner store, and that's when the teens stole his vehicle.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the teen driver could face 100 years behind bars for the crash, even if no one passes away.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter