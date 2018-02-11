CORPUS CHRISTI — A district court judge in Kansas City has increased the bond for Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry to $1 million.

Henry was remanded into custody on Wednesday based on new charges involving sex trafficking and using and selling illegal drugs. He was already facing charges of second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with a Schlitterbahn Waterpark tragedy in Kansas City back in 2016. A 10-year-old boy was killed while riding a new water slide that Henry designed. Henry was out on bond for that when the new charges came to light.

Henry also designed and built the Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort in Corpus Christi and New Braunfels. The park in Corpus Christi declared bankruptcy last year and is now under new ownership.

