SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers were called out to the 1000 block of South Olive Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to an official with SAPD, a family at the location was having a party when things turned violent. A disturbance broke out and things took a turn for the worse when one of the family members ran over two other family members with her silver car, according to an official with SAPD.

The suspect reportedly drove off from the scene and has not been located at this time. Some witnesses were reportedly not cooperating with officers at the scene.

It is unclear how many people were at the party, but it is believed that many took off before officers arrived. It was also noted that most of the attendees were intoxicated.

Additionally, there was a large bonfire in the backyard that was extinguished by SAFD firefighters.

The two family members that claimed to be hit by the car had very minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.