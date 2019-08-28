SAN ANTONIO — An argument between a young couple Tuesday night resulted in one woman being taken to a nearby hospital with a stab wound.

According to San Antonio Police, just before 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of El Paso Street, just west of downtown, an argument broke out between a couple in their 20s.

The boyfriend pulled out a knife, the two fought over the knife and the woman ended up with a wound on her leg, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, while the man was detained.

It is unclear at this time whether the man stabbed her or the woman injured herself during the struggle.