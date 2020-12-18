SAPD: Two men shot during 'transaction'

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were injured during what San Antonio Police are calling a "transaction" Thursday night.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting in the 6800 block of W Military Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called out to the 200 block of Jesse, also for a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That man was also taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

An official with SAPD said that the two men met at the Hacienda Apartment in the 2300 block of Pinn Road for a "transaction"; it's unknown what the men were buying/selling.

The suspect arrived at the apartment complex, approached the victim, and attempted to rob him, police said. The suspect pulled out a gun, the victim pulled out a gun, and shots were fired. The victim ran to a nearby gas station on W Military Drive, while the suspect drove to a home on Jesse.