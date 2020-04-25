SAN ANTONIO — Two men were pistol-whipped during a home invasion on the south side Saturday morning, according to an official with SAPD.

Officers were called out to the 310 block of Wilkens Road for a shooting.

At the address, officers found two men with head trauma, but no gunshot wounds.

According to an official with SAPD, the victims told police that two men knocked on the door, made their way inside the home, pointed firearms at the men, pistol-whipped them both, and then began to rob them. It was unclear to officers on scene what all had been stolen.

The suspects reportedly took off, but it is unclear whether they left on foot or by car.

The victims suffered some head trauma and a concussion but refused to go to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.