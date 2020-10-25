SAPD: Two people injured in shooting on the east side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say two people were injured in a shooting on the east side Saturday evening.
Officers responded to a home at I-35 North near New Braunfels Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.
Police say two men got into an argument and both pulled out weapons. One of them was shot in the torso multiple times and was taken to SAMMC, according to officers. Another person police believe is connected to the shooting showed up at the hospital with one gunshot wound to the leg.
This is a developing situation and further updates will be added as they are received.