SAPD: Toddler and pregnant woman are left with serious injuries after Christmas Eve crash

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old woman and a 2-year-old are left with serious injuries after a crash on the west side Friday night, according to police.

The incident occurred on NW 38th Street and Amires Place around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say a white 2003 Cadillac Escalade driving northbound on NW 38th Street passed a stop sign and crashed into a black 2003 GMC Sierra that was driving eastbound on Amires Place.

The crash caused the GMC Sierra to go across the intersection and into a two-foot wall on the corner of the intersection, according to police.

All passengers of the GMC Sierra were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the GMC Sierra suffered minor injuries. The woman, reportedly pregnant by police, and a two-year-old are in critical condition.