SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old is in custody after police say he shot his mom, sister, and his one-month-old baby after suffering a mental episode.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers were called out to the 9500 block of Five Forks around 2 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a 49-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a one-month-old baby boy with gunshot wounds.

Chief McManus stated that the teen was suffering from some mental health issues. After the shooting, he reportedly ran away from the scene but was found on a nearby street. He was arrested and taken into custody.

It was noted that there were nine people in the home when the teen opened fire, according to Chief McManus.

The teen's mother and sister suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The teen's baby was taken into surgery at a nearby hospital.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.