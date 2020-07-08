SAPD: Teen pretended to be customer, took off with gold chains from Ingram Park Mall jewelry store

The owner's son chased the suspect, at which point the suspect pointed a gun at him.

A 19-year-old was booked for Aggravated Robbery after police say he posed as a customer at a jewelry store inside of Ingram Park Mall and then took off with several gold chains.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, the robbery happened at RBS Jewelry Store just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect, Sergio De Alba, 19, was pretending to be a customer when he grabbed gold chains from the owner, according to SAPD.

De Alba ran away from the store and was chased by the owner's son. When he was confronted, De Alba pointed a gun at the owner's son. He continued to run away on foot.

San Antonio Police officers set up a quadrant and found the teenager in the surrounding area. De Alba was arrested and the stolen property was recovered. A weapon was also recovered.

No injuries were reported.