SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted by a longtime acquaintance while attending a party Tuesday night.

San Antonio Police have arrested Shawn Collier, 22, on a charge of sexual assault.

According to court documents, the unnamed teen told police she attended a party with her cousins at an apartment in the 5000 block of N. Loop 1604 on Tuesday night. She told them that she drank a lot at the party and ended up vomiting in the restroom.

The teen said she was helped to the couch by Collier, whom she's known for five years, so she could rest, but she ended up falling asleep.

She said that around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Collier began to kiss and undress her. She told police she was weak and made several attempts to push Collier off of her, but was unsuccessful.

The teen said Collier ignored her pleas and proceeded to have sex with her. She eventually was able to run to the bathroom where she locked herself inside.

She told police she called a friend to ask for a ride home and waited outside of the apartment before she was picked up by a Lyft driver.