SAN ANTONIO — An official with the San Antonio Police Department has confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting during last night's high-speed chase on Interstate 10.

The chase began in San Antonio and ended in Guadalupe County when the suspect crashed into a Guadalupe County deputy's car.

During a press conference this morning, SAPD Chief McManus confirmed that an SAPD officer fired a round at the suspect after he pulled out a handgun.

According to Chief McManus, a violent crime task force was tracking the suspect who was wanted for several robberies in the area and had several active outstanding warrants.

Officers encountered the suspect, who was driving a car that had been carjacked the day before, on the south side of San Antonio and attempted to stop him.

The driver took off and led police through San Antonio and into Guadalupe County.

Authorities threw down a spike strip which slowed the driver, who reached speed up to 100 mph during the chase, down but it wasn't until DPS officials threw down a second spike strip that the driver crashed his car into the back of a Guadalupe County deputy's car.

Chief McManus stated that DPS officers tased the suspect two separate times and both times he ripped the prongs out.

When he pulled out a handgun, a 6-year veteran SAPD officer fired one round hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duty, as is customary in an officer-involved shooting, while an internal investigation is conducted.

When asked if there was a better way to handle the incident, Chief McManus responded, “Officers are put in a situation like they were last night and they’re left with no option when someone tries to resort to deadly force against the officer or a third party.”