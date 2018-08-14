According to an arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Gregory Alexander has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In a report from the San Antonio Police Department, the 11-year-old victim says that on June 8, Alexander came to her bedroom window, crawled into her bedroom, and sexually assaulted her. The victim also said that Alexander later took her to his home and sexually assaulted here there as well.

SAPD announced the arrest on Tuesday.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony punishable by a penalty of up to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

