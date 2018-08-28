Police have announced the arrest of a suspect accused of beating and threatening to kill his pregnant girlfriend.

The San Antonio Police Department has arrested 40-year-old Ruben Barrera and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, Barrera, who lived with his pregnant girlfriend and her children, finished all of his beer and demanded that his girlfriend go out and buy him more. The report goes on to say that when she refused, Barrera punched her in the face, pulled her out of the house by her hair, choked her, and then threatened her as he held a machete to her throat.

Police say that after Barrera got off the victim, she took her children out of the home and left for a friend’s house and called police to report the incident from there.

