SAPD working to end west-side standoff that began with assault call

Police at the scene said a 19-year-old man is refusing to come out of the home. They believe he is inside with his 9-month-old baby.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are trying to negotiate their way out of a prolonged standoff situation at a west-side home that began around 3 p.m. with an assault call.

The unidentified 19-year-old suspect remains inside the Westoak Road residence Friday evening with his 9-month-old baby, according to San Antonio Police Department Lt. Michelle Ramos. His 1-year-old was able to exit the home safely earlier in the evening.

"If it takes all night, we're going to be here all night," Ramos said.

She said the suspect also has two knives with him, adding he's believed to have assaulted his mother before police arrived.

A SWAT unit and hostage negotiators have been on scene for at least a few hours.

"We've been in constant communication," Ramos said. "We're talking to him. He hasn't really spoken with the hostage negotiators, but we're trying to maintain an open communication with him."

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

