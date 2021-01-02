SAPD: Shooting suspect barricaded in west-side home

Police said the suspect drove by his ex-girlfriend's house and fired a shotgun, injuring someone in the house before fleeing to his own home.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said that around 3 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old suspect drove by his ex-girlfriend's house on the west side and injured someone with a shotgun before barricading himself in his home nearby.

The victim was hit in the shoulder, and police described the injury as non-life-threatening. Police set up a perimeter around the man's home near General Bragg and Braddock St., and have been trying to contact him.

An officer at the scene said they would go in as a last resort, but they'd prefer to wait for him to surrender.

