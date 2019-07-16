SAN ANTONIO — The suspects in an attempted carjacking that left one man with a gunshot wound to the foot have been caught.

According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, the victim 47-year-old Francisco Ramirez gave the suspects a ride home to The Henry B Apartments, located in the 11500 block of Vance Jackson Road.

On the way to the apartment, Ramirez and the suspects got into an argument.

According to preliminary information, upon arrival at the apartment, the suspects demanded that Ramirez give them his car.

Ramirez was shot in the foot after refusing to give up his car. The suspects ran away from the scene on foot but were found in a wooded area behind the scene.

The suspects were arrested, while Ramirez was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor gunshot wound to the foot.