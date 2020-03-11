SAPD: Group of teenage boys accused of kicking open apartment door, robbing person at gunpoint

The teens were allegedly armed with handguns and one of them had an AR-15.

SAN ANTONIO — Seven teenage boys are accused of kicking open an apartment door and robbing a victim at gunpoint, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Knoll Crest Apartment Homes in the 5700 block of North Knoll near the Medical Center.

Police said they obtained a video, revealing seven boys kick open the door. The teens were allegedly armed with handguns and one of them had an AR-15.

The victim told authorities he fought back, possibly cutting one of the suspects. The suspects took off with several items taken from the apartment home, police said.

SAPD searched for the teens who took off in a black sedan. Authorities found them, and began following the suspects.

The suspects began to speed, and at some point, lost control of the vehicle, wrecking in front of Santa Rosa Rehab. They got out of the car and took off on foot, police said.

SAPD searched the area and eventually found four of the teens. Multiple weapons, including handguns and the AR-15, were found, along with the stolen items taken from the apartment.

Police said the suspects hid the weapons; guns were found under a dumpster, inside a tall grass field and behind large machines.

SAPD said they are still attempting to piece everything together. No injuries were reported, but police told KENS 5 there may be an injured suspect that still hasn't been caught. It's unclear if the suspects and victim knew each other, or if this was a random incident.