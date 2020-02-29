SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two weeks after a San Antonio father was found shot at the wheel of a car with his two children in the back seat, investigators are asking the community to keep an eye open for an apparent vehicle of interest in the case.

Shaheen Elkhalili was just 23 years old when he succumbed to his mysterious injuries on Feb. 15. His two children were not hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department has released footage and images of the blue truck they are searching for. It is believed to be an early-'90s Chevrolet/GMC single-cab pickup truck, with two tones of blue. (The below photo, SAPD says, is "an example of what the vehicle may look like.)

If you have any information, please call SAPD at (210)207-7635.

Courtesy: SAPD