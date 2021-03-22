SAPD searching for suspect in February shooting that caused serious injury

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a south-side shooting on February 28 that left a victim with serious injuries.
Cesar Guerra-Garcia, 44, is accused of driving up to the victim's home on the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road and shooting him outside the residence, causing a "severe life-altering injury."
He allegedly fled the scene in a 2009 gray Saturn Vue, Texas license plate BT2X152. If you have any information, please call San Antonio Police Department.
