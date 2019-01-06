SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a man in mid-May at an east-side apartment complex.

Ruben Solis died from his injuries at a hospital on May 19 after police responded to the Roselawn Apartments, where he was found with "multiple stab wounds." SAPD is now asking the public's help in looking for 45-year-old Joe Rodriguez, the victim's uncle also goes by "Cano."

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 man who weighs about 160 pounds. If you have any information on Rodriguez's whereabouts, you are urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7635.