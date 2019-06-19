SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the driver who hit a toddler and drove away early Wednesday on the city’s east side.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Norfleet around 2:15 am, after a one-year-old boy suffered leg injuries when he was hit by a black Mazda sedan. Police said the driver was southbound around a blind curve when they hit the child, who was in the street.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said a case has been opened and an investigator has been assigned to learn more about the little boy and the family. Police said the boy was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The family did return to the home around noon, but they declined to talk about what happened.

Police have been called to this address four other times in the last six months.

Police have responded to calls for an assault, a disturbance, a theft and a wanted person.

Pedestrian accidents are such a huge problem in San Antonio, the city is running a campaign called Vision Zero to bring these tragic numbers down to zero.

Police said 210-207-7385 is the number to call with clues about the identity of the hit and run driver.

