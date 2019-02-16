SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are searching for an unidentified driver who caused an accident and sent someone to the hospital “in serious condition” early Saturday morning.

At around 1 a.m. a pickup truck heading westbound on Medical Drive in northwest San Antonio crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit a car head-on. The victim inside that other car had to be rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the pickup fled the scene on foot “and is still at large.”