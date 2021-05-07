SAPD search for suspect who shot, killed 32-year-old man

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for the person who shot and killed a 32-year-old man.

The incident happened Thursday, May 5, around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Ferris Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Christopher Johnson dead in an empty field. Authorities said he was shot and killed by an unknown amount of suspects.

Johnson was driving a red Ford Mustang that was found severely damaged at a different location.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.