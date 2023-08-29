Police looking for group of teens after man shot at northeast-side gas station

The 37-year-old victim is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the back, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — Police officials say they're looking for a group of teenagers after an argument at a northeast-side gas station resulted in gunfire Tuesday night.

A 37-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said. It's unknown exactly how many suspects police are looking for, but SAPD said they fled the scene along the 12100 block of O'Connor Road on foot.

It's also unknown if the victim and suspects knew each other prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

