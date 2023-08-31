SAPD arrests man and woman accused of murder in March drug deal gone bad

Mariah Cabrera, 20, and Jayveon Johnson, 21, were taken into custody Thursday night. Johnson spoke to reporters from the back of the squad car.

SAN ANTONIO — A young man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who police say was killed in March.

Mariah Cabrera, 20, and Jayveon Johnson, 21, were taken into custody by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) on Thursday night. Police said the victim, 20-year-old David Rezentes, was ambushed, robbed and shot along the 2200 block of El Paso Street on March 25.

Asked by reporters if he was sorry, Johnson had this to say:

"Yeah... I regret what I did, man. We're young, man, you know what I'm saying? There's a lot of temptation out here... that's why it's good to keep God on your side. That's all I gotta say."

Police said the victim and the suspects used social media to organize a drug deal earlier this year. Investigators determined that the suspects waited for the victim, then attacked him. They used surveillance video to identify the suspects, and arrested them Thursday on the far northeast side without incident.

Police said they're still working to determine if Cabrera or Johnson pulled the trigger. Both have been charged with murder.

Jonathan Garza, 20, had already been arrested, accused by police of being the getaway driver in the March incident.

This is a developing story.

