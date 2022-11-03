Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing

Jose Gonzalez is accused in the shooting death that unfolded early in the morning of Oct. 14.

SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear.

Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County.

SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block of North Flores Street on the morning of Oct. 14, where they found the victim, San Ramon Soto, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez said investigators were able to gather enough evidence, including the apparent murder weapon and Gonzalez's fingerprints, to connect him with the crime. Local residents also provided surveillance footage through which SAPD was able to identify him.

Authorities, however, haven't yet determined how Gonzalez and Soto knew each other. The investigation remains ongoing.

