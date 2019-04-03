SAN ANTONIO — An armed robbery turned into an officer-involved shooting on the east side Monday afternoon, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said. The suspect exchanged gunfire with officers and was shot at least once. He was take to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Monday afternoon.

A police vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield remained near the intersection of S. Olive Street and Westfall. This came after a robbery a few blocks away, at at Iowa and Pine Street, according to police. The suspect allegedly shot and robbed someone.

The suspect got out of the car and fired multiple times at police. No officers were hurt. Officers returned fire at the suspect, hitting him at least once.

A child and a woman were also in the car with the suspect during the shooting. They were not injured.

The robbery victim was shot in the leg and was also taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Pleas check back soon for updates.