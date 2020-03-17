SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police say an officer shot and killed a man wielding a machete.

The deadly shooting happened on the 1100 block of South Laredo Street, right near the on-ramp to I-35. According to police it started as a traffic stop, but the driver had a machete and he and the officer struggled over it.

SAPD Chief William McManus says the sergeant involved, a 20-year veteran of the force, fired one shot from his service weapon. The driver, a man in his 50's, was transported to the hospital priority 1 and pronounced dead.

