SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect of an attempted sexual assault of a jogger in Olmos Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police provided a sketch of the suspect Friday. According to SAPD, the female victim said she was jogging in the park shortly before 1 p.m. "when the suspect ran up behind her and pulled her clothing down to her ankles."

She was eventually able to escape, at which point the suspect also fled the area "towards the tree line and was not located."

Anyone who might recognize the suspect is urged to call SAPD's Special Victims Unit at (210)207-2313.