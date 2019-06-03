SAN ANTONIO — Just days ago, two people were killed in two separate shootings involving San Antonio Police officers.

Today, officials with the SAPD have released the names of the officers involved in both incidents.

Officers were called out to the first incident in the 11000 block of Spring Dale Drive around 2 a.m. on March 4.

The parents of Daniel Moncada, 27, called police to their northwest side home because Moncada was acting erratically and throwing things around the house.

SAPD say when an officer walked to the back bedroom Moncada fired a shotgun toward them. Sergeant Steven Castillo, a 26-year veteran returned fire and hit Moncada multiple times.

Moncada was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred that same day, March 4, around 1 p.m.

Jeremy Ponce, 17, was fatally shot at S. Olive Street and Westfall, following a robbery blocks away at Iowa and Pine Street on the city's east side.

According to police, Ponce allegedly shot and robbed someone. The robbery victim, who was shot in the leg, was later taken to the hospital.

Ponce got out of his car and fired multiple times at police. Officers Valentine Figueroa and Drew Reyes returned fire at Ponce, hitting him at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

No officers were hurt in either incident.

Both cases are ongoing investigations.