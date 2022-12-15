'Trying to make easy cash': Man accused of stealing lottery tickets from multiple San Antonio stores

Police are working to find out if Alex Vasquez targeted other Alamo City stores.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from at least three different south-side convenience stores in recent weeks, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD Officer Ricardo Guzman said Alex Vasquez was taken into custody Thursday, after investigators tracked him down via surveillance footage. Serial numbers on the stolen tickets also helped lead to his arrest, according to Guzman.

The alleged thefts occurred between Nov. 15 and Dec. 9. Guzman said he would take off with cabinets full of lottery tickets when he had an opening.

“The moment he would get an opportunity, he would grab that case of lottery tickets and run away with it," he said. “He was trying to cash them in, trying to make easy cash.”

Investigators are still working to determine if Vasquez targeted additional stories. He faces multiple counts of theft, and could be imprisoned for up to two years if convicted.

Guzman, meanwhile, added a warning for convenience store workers who find themselves in such a situation.

"It’s not worth chasing after these suspects," he said.

---

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.