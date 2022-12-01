SAPD: Two men arrested for allegedly buying guns using stolen credit card information

Police couldn't say how much they spent using the stolen information.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police officers arrested two men who they say used stolen credit card information to purchase firearms at local gun shops.

David Melendez, 32, and Roman Garcia, 28, were taken into custody Thursday. SAPD spokesperson Nick Soliz said financial crimes investigators began looking into the two men after a victim reported her credit card information as stolen.

Detectives were eventually able to link payments using that information to purchases carried out at a local gun store, using face recognition to identify the suspects. Soliz said police took Melendez and Garcia into custody outside the shop after the owner refused to hand over the guns they bought.

Soliz added the suspects are "linked to multiple investigations" of fraudulently purchased firearms around the city, though it's unknown how much they paid using the stolen credit card information or how many victims were impacted.

