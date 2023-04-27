Suspect thought he was agreeing to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex before being taken into custody, SAPD says

Police said James Shearer, 47, used an online chat to send the messages. He is being charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says officers arrested a man who believed he was sending explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl before agreeing to meet her for sexual acts.

In a Facebook post, SAPD said that James Shearer, 47, was using an online chat to exchange the messages. They added that the conversation immediately became explicit and Shearer "agreed to meet up with the minor, in return for sexual acts."

Police said officers with West Patrol and the SAPD Human Exploitation Unit apprehended Shearer without incident. He's being charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

This is a developing story.

