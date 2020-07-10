x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Crime

SAPD: Person shot and killed at southeast side home

A couple accused in the shooting took off from the scene, but police said they know who they are looking for.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning on the city's southeast side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a teenaged couple showed up at a home in the 2900 block of Lasses Boulevard near Brooks City Base, and shot and killed the girlfriend's brother. Officers said they fled the scene.

Police got the call just before 7 a.m. They said they know who they are looking for, but are having trouble getting the family to cooperate.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.