SAPD: One person stabbed during fight over loud music

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Poinsettia.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight over loud music playing in the middle of the night, according to an official with the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called out to the 900 block of Poinsettia for a loud music disturbance around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn't find anyone playing loud music and the complainant didn't want contact, so the call was cleared.

According to a spokesperson with the department, approximately 30 minutes later, officers returned to the same address for an assault; there they found a man with at least one stab wound to the back.

Two parties in the duplex got into a fight over one playing loud music, police said. The alleged suspect is believed to be in custody at this time.