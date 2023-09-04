SAPD officers shoot and kill man suspected in recent robberies

Chief William McManus called the suspect "a violent individual who should have been in jail," a common refrain after a series of shootings in recent weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said that officers shot and killed a suspect on the southeast side on Monday evening.

Medics responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Prestwick around 6:15 p.m. on Labor Day. Chief William McManus arrived at the scene and said that officers were tracking a 27-year-old man with arrest warrants for multiple recent robberies. He said it appears the suspect fired a gun at officers pursuing him, and officers returned fire killing him.

McManus called the suspect "a violent individual who should have been in jail," a common refrain after a series of shootings in recent weeks.

Monday night's shooting marks the 15th involving SAPD officers in 2023, and this is the fourth time in the last two weeks that SAPD officers have exchanged gunfire with suspects. One incident on August 24 ended with two officers hospitalized after being shot. On August 30, two separate shootings each ended with a suspect killed and an officer hospitalized.

McManus said each case involved suspects with lengthy criminal histories.

An investigation is underway.

