Woman shot in head near downtown, taken to local hospital

The victim was found under an I-10 overpass in the area of Poplar and Frio.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head under an overpass near Poplar St and I-10 Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

San Antonio police officers responded to a call about a female who had been shot. Upon arriving, authorities said, officers found a victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, but was still breathing.

The victim is a woman estimated to be in her 30s and believed to be homeless, according to SAPD. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains on going. Police have not identified any suspects as of yet.

This is a developing story.

