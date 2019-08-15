SAN ANTONIO — Officers with SAPD have been in a standoff with a man they believe shot a woman in the head.

The shooting occurred on the west side of the city near Randall Avenue and SW 30th Street.

A spokesperson with SAPD told KENS 5 that a woman in her 30s was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the head around 3 a.m.

Officers have been in a standoff with the suspect, who barricaded himself inside of a house, since that time.

Police are still trying to get the suspect to surrender.

No further details are available at this time, but this article will be updated as we learn more information.