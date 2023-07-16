SAPD officer shoots suspect while attempting to make felony arrest on northeast side, police say

SAPD said the man had active felony warrants for violent crimes, and ran away and pulled a gun before an officer shot him.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says that an officer shot and critically injured a wanted man who pulled a gun while running from officers.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the WoodSpring Suites near I-35 and Eisenhauer Road on the northeast side. Chief William McManus gave preliminary information at the scene. He said that since Saturday night, SAPD had been tracking a suspect with active felony warrants for felon in possession of a firearm, family violence, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

McManus said officers received a tip that he was at this location, so they waited for him to eventually come out. McManus said the suspect ran, officers chased him, the suspect pulled a gun, and officers shot him. He said police shot the man in the upper body, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. McManus added that the suspect is about 30 years old, but did not identify him. He did not have an update on the man's condition.

Chief McManus providing an update on an Officer Involved Shooting at the 6900 Block of IH 35 Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The officer who shot him has been on the force for five years, and will be placed on administrative duty per SAPD policy. An investigation is underway.

