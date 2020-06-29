SAPD officer arrested after car crash, accused of violating bond condition

Officer Jonathan Montalvo had been arrested in November, but was not allowed to have contact with a woman he's accused of assaulting.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer is under arrest, accused of violating terms of his bond for a previous arrest.

Officer Jonathan Montalvo. 23, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department around 8 p.m. Sunday after they got a call about a possible assault in a car.

They found Montalvo and a woman in a car matching the description that had just hit the guardrail at I-10 and UTSA Boulevard. A police supervisor realized Montalvo was out on bond for a family violence arrest last November, involving the same woman.

A condition of his bond prohibited contact with the woman. Police said she had injuries that appeared to be consist with a vehicle accident and she denied that Montalvo had assaulted her. She refused to provide a statement.

SAPD said Montalvo is now on temporary administrative leave. He had already been on administrative duty due to his previous arrest.

Investigators said Montalvo’s duty weapon and personal weapon were collected after the first arrest, along with his duty gear while an investigation continues.