'We lost two people that night': San Antonio man suspected and sought in killing of older brother at birthday party

The suspect reportedly fled his own birthday party after an argument devolved into violence.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a wanted man accused of killing his own brother.

Relatives of Angel Nathan Gonzales told KENS 5 the deadly stabbing, which resulted in Isaac Aguilar's death, unfolded at Gonzales's own birthday party. On Wednesday night, the family of both men held a vigil for Aguilar, while pleading for his young brother to surrender to police.

Brother-in-law Moses Perez said the events of Sunday still didn't seem real.

"We didn’t see the knife until it was too late," he said. "There was nothing we could really do."

Perez said Aguilar was stabbed three times by his younger brother at a home on Leal Street. He said they were there celebrating the suspect’s birthday, when at some point the two brothers reportedly got into a disagreement.

"One of the stabs actually punctured his heart," Perez said. "(First responders) told us there was nothing much they could do.”

He said he doesn't know what started the fight. Perez said Gonzales took off after the stabbing.

"None of us could restrain him," he said. "And we were all just panicking, trying to save Isaac.”

Perez said Aguilar was a loving person who has a baby on the way. Two days before his death, he got his CDL license to be a driver.

"He was a good man," he said. "A really good man."

Right now, this family is torn. They mourn the loss of a loved one, reportedly at the hands of one of their own.

"We are dealing with something more challenging than just a death," Perez said. "We lost two people that night.”