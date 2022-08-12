SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman

Samantha Gonzales was fatally shot after trying to de-escalate an argument at an east-side bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody.

Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.

Relatives of Gonzales have since pushed for the bar's closure. They previously told KENS 5 that the violence erupted after Gonzales' husband bumped into someone at the Gevers Street business, and tried to de-escalate the situation. It turned into a physical altercation before shots rang out.

"A guy came around and got my sister in a chokehold," the victim's sister, Erika, told KENS 5 about the Sept. 25 incident. "My husband got upset and said, 'That is a female. Just because she looks like a boy doesn't mean you are going to put your hands on her.'"

Gonzales was killed as her family was trying to flee the area. Police records state their vehicle "had several apparent bullet holes," and review of surveillance camera footage identified Clemente as a potential suspect. Subsequent interviews conducted by investigators confirmed it, and an arrest warrant was secured.

Clemente is being held on $500,000 bond and has a pretrial hearing set for early January.

