SAPD: Men threaten store manager with gun over stolen bottle of iced tea

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for two men accused of threatening a store manager with a gun over a bottle of iced tea.

The incident happened just after noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the 7-Eleven on 1063 SE Military Drive.

Police said the suspects walked into the store, stole the tea and pulled a gun on the manager when confronted to pay for the drink.

The suspects took off in a white and black two-door vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.